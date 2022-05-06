Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] Stock trading around $1.88 per share: What’s Next?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRPX] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -4.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Enters Into CRADA With The U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research.

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral indications, today announced that it has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to evaluate Virpax’s Probudur™, an injectable long-acting liposomal bupivacaine in a hydrogel formulation that is injected at the wound site. Probudur is being developed to significantly reduce or eliminate the need for opioids after surgery in approved indications. Probudur is a local anesthetic that binds to the sodium channel, preventing pain signals from reaching the brain. In pre-clinical trials, Probudur has shown long duration pain control for at least 96 hours. The USAISR is the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) primary laboratory for developing solutions for trauma and critical care challenges in combat casualties.

“We are excited to announce this CRADA with the DOD as these military and government research collaborations are an integral part of our non-dilutive funding strategy,” stated Anthony P. Mack, chairman and CEO of Virpax.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3951487 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 14.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.03%.

The market cap for VRPX stock reached $21.77 million, with 11.77 million shares outstanding and 8.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 99.62K shares, VRPX reached a trading volume of 3951487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.43. With this latest performance, VRPX shares dropped by -16.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0492, while it was recorded at 1.8680 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5993 for the last 200 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.00 and a Current Ratio set at 19.00.

Insider trade positions for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 18.90% of VRPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRPX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 876,834, which is approximately -11.698% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 million in VRPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.64 million in VRPX stock with ownership of nearly 17.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRPX] by around 263,467 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 415,977 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,533,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,213,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRPX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 173,211 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 297,661 shares during the same period.