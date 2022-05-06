Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $30

Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] traded at a high on 05/05/22, posting a 5.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.80. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Tripadvisor Appoints Matt Goldberg to Chief Executive Officer.

Announces Chief Executive Officer appointment, effective July 1, 2022.

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) today announced that Matt Goldberg has been named its Chief Executive Officer, succeeding co-founder and long-time CEO, Stephen Kaufer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6498450 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tripadvisor Inc. stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.44%.

The market cap for TRIP stock reached $3.67 billion, with 137.00 million shares outstanding and 100.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, TRIP reached a trading volume of 6498450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $33.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tripadvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tripadvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on TRIP stock. On November 01, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TRIP shares from 48 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tripadvisor Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 68.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has TRIP stock performed recently?

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, TRIP shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.44, while it was recorded at 25.22 for the last single week of trading, and 30.05 for the last 200 days.

Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.49. Tripadvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.95.

Tripadvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Tripadvisor Inc. [TRIP]

There are presently around $2,498 million, or 82.20% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 12,347,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,307,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.5 million in TRIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $212.35 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly 0.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tripadvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Tripadvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 15,658,449 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 10,178,604 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 75,899,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,736,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,144,109 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,489,712 shares during the same period.