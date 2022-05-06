The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] Is Currently -20.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ: HAIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.92%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Hain Celestial Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Total Net Sales Increased 2.1%; North America Net Sales Increased 13.3%.

Over the last 12 months, HAIN stock dropped by -35.13%. The one-year The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.14. The average equity rating for HAIN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.49 billion, with 94.04 million shares outstanding and 90.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 703.00K shares, HAIN stock reached a trading volume of 3640906 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAIN shares is $48.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Consumer Edge Research have made an estimate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $48, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on HAIN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAIN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HAIN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.92. With this latest performance, HAIN shares dropped by -22.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.88 for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.96, while it was recorded at 32.17 for the last single week of trading, and 38.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.40 and a Gross Margin at +24.51. The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for HAIN is now 10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.53. Additionally, HAIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] managed to generate an average of $21,415 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

HAIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. go to 13.60%.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [HAIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,905 million, or 98.90% of HAIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,833,411, which is approximately 10.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,122,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.69 million in HAIN stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $192.47 million in HAIN stock with ownership of nearly -2.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:HAIN] by around 10,231,458 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 20,236,947 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 56,075,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,544,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAIN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,430,138 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,486,208 shares during the same period.