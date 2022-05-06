The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell -52.58% so far this year. What now?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.5845 during the day while it closed the day at $0.56. The company report on May 5, 2022 that The Alkaline Water Company Prices $5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The offering equates to 8,333,334 shares at a price to the public of $0.60 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment of indebtedness and increasing working capital expenditures.

In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock, representing up to 15% of the number of the shares, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $5.75 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock has also loss -28.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WTER stock has declined by -44.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.69% and lost -52.58% year-on date.

The market cap for WTER stock reached $62.85 million, with 105.58 million shares outstanding and 103.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 694.60K shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 5361710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WTER stock trade performance evaluation

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.95. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -35.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.94 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8385, while it was recorded at 0.7174 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3195 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.42. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -121.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.99. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$586,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 11.20% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,087,179, which is approximately 19.702% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 1,508,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 million in WTER stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $1.03 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly -29.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 2,800,378 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,091,799 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 8,679,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,571,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 309,333 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 244,140 shares during the same period.