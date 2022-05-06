Target Corporation [TGT] Stock trading around $230.76 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.38%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Target Announces Updates to Leadership Team.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced a number of updates to its leadership team. This includes a new role for the company, focused on further differentiating the retailer’s end-to-end guest experience.

“Guided by our purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life and fueled by the most talented, committed team in retail, Target has experienced tremendous growth over the past two years,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO, Target. “The updates we’re making to our leadership team reflect the size and scale of our more than $100 billion business, while also positioning the company for continued momentum well into the future. I have tremendous confidence in these leaders and the value they bring to our organization as we work together to meet the needs of current and new Target guests.”.

Over the last 12 months, TGT stock rose by 8.34%. The one-year Target Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.16. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.62 billion, with 475.80 million shares outstanding and 462.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 3466025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $278.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $290 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $270 to $261, while Truist kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 278 to 294.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 6.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.59, while it was recorded at 231.83 for the last single week of trading, and 235.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 14.02%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89,889 million, or 83.70% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,664,160, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,463,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.37 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.53 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 0.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,069 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 18,608,900 shares. Additionally, 942 investors decreased positions by around 22,093,013 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 337,890,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,592,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,120,483 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 2,142,925 shares during the same period.