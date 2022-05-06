SVF Investment Corp. 3 [SVFC] is -1.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SVF Investment Corp. 3 [NASDAQ: SVFC] closed the trading session at $9.88 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.83, while the highest price level was $9.8912. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Symbotic Names Michael J. Loparco Chief Executive Officer.

Symbotic LLC, a revolutionary A.I.-enabled technology platform provider for the supply chain and a leader in robotics-based automation, names Michael J. Loparco as Chief Executive Officer. Rick Cohen will remain Chairman of the Board and President, and will focus on product development and customer engagement as Chief Product Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005719/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.20 percent and weekly performance of -0.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 127.57K shares, SVFC reached to a volume of 3990544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SVF Investment Corp. 3 [SVFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SVF Investment Corp. 3 is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SVFC stock trade performance evaluation

SVF Investment Corp. 3 [SVFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, SVFC shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for SVF Investment Corp. 3 [SVFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.89 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 [SVFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.02.

SVF Investment Corp. 3’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 [SVFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $257 million, or 76.00% of SVFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVFC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 2,405,272, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.49% of the total institutional ownership; SB MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.76 million in SVFC stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $19.7 million in SVFC stock with ownership of nearly -1.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 [NASDAQ:SVFC] by around 8,848,268 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 5,522,423 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 11,688,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,058,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVFC stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,294,342 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,528,808 shares during the same period.