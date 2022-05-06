Stifel lifts Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] plunged by -$5.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $204.79 during the day while it closed the day at $198.39. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call to be Held Thursday, May 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. PT.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced it will broadcast its first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results conference call via its website Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT at www.autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast will also be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on Autodesk’s website at www.autodesk.com/investors.

Autodesk Inc. stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADSK stock has declined by -16.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.66% and lost -29.45% year-on date.

The market cap for ADSK stock reached $44.61 billion, with 219.40 million shares outstanding and 216.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ADSK reached a trading volume of 3483603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $285.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $300 to $295. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $277 to $258, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADSK stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADSK shares from 300 to 260.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 8.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 30.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ADSK stock trade performance evaluation

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, ADSK shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.15, while it was recorded at 195.51 for the last single week of trading, and 265.79 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +89.59. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26.

Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 26.70%.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,552 million, or 93.20% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,765,885, which is approximately 2.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,713,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.79 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly 3.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 587 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 16,375,437 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 15,885,091 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 166,767,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,028,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,703,030 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,197,334 shares during the same period.