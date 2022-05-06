Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] moved down -24.24: Why It’s Important

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -24.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.75. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Sprouts Farmers Market Releases 2021 ESG Report.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today published its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the healthy grocer’s ongoing progress in growing its business sustainably and responsibly.

“I’m very pleased with the meaningful achievements we made on our ESG initiatives in 2021,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Our accomplishments reinforce the commitment of our 31,000 purpose-driven team members in caring for each other, our customers, communities, and the planet. We look forward to continuing our progress in the years ahead as we execute on our long-term growth strategy that is rooted in ESG.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10584035 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at 6.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.14%.

The market cap for SFM stock reached $2.62 billion, with 112.02 million shares outstanding and 109.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 10584035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $21 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SFM shares from 21 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SFM stock performed recently?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.30. With this latest performance, SFM shares dropped by -26.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.39 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.44, while it was recorded at 29.19 for the last single week of trading, and 27.06 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.55 and a Gross Margin at +34.21. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.60.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 7.06%.

Insider trade positions for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

There are presently around $3,629 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,853,199, which is approximately 1.409% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,960,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.6 million in SFM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $227.82 million in SFM stock with ownership of nearly 33.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM] by around 9,400,093 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 12,374,144 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 93,991,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,766,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFM stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,827,803 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,779,946 shares during the same period.