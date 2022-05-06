Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] is 59.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE: SQM] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $83.755 during the day while it closed the day at $80.27. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Diodes Incorporated Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock has also gained 7.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SQM stock has inclined by 52.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.69% and gained 59.17% year-on date.

The market cap for SQM stock reached $22.54 billion, with 285.65 million shares outstanding and 142.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, SQM reached a trading volume of 3064831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SQM shares is $80.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SQM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SQM stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SQM shares from 67 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, SQM shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [SQM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.94, while it was recorded at 76.46 for the last single week of trading, and 60.86 for the last 200 days.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. go to 40.60%.

There are presently around $4,478 million, or 43.70% of SQM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 5,634,140, which is approximately -4.594% of the company’s market cap and around 72.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,360,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.37 million in SQM stocks shares; and RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC, currently with $323.54 million in SQM stock with ownership of nearly 21.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. [NYSE:SQM] by around 12,889,026 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,050,522 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 36,828,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,767,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,360,136 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,889,481 shares during the same period.