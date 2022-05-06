Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] Is Currently -8.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE: RMO] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.14. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Romeo Power Announces Sponsorship & Participation at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 9-11, 2022 in Long Beach.

Company will be featured panelist and showcase innovative products for commercial vehicle and fleet electrification during North America’s largest advanced technology and clean fleet event.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, will be a featured panelist, sponsor and exhibitor at ACT Expo May 9-11, 2022 at the Long Beach Convention Center.

Romeo Power Inc. stock has also gained 0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMO stock has declined by -44.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.89% and lost -68.77% year-on date.

The market cap for RMO stock reached $157.53 million, with 134.17 million shares outstanding and 125.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, RMO reached a trading volume of 2937438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMO shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Romeo Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Romeo Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on RMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Romeo Power Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, RMO shares dropped by -26.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Romeo Power Inc. [RMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4126, while it was recorded at 1.1760 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5847 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Romeo Power Inc. [RMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.02 and a Gross Margin at -127.04. Romeo Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +59.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.90.

Romeo Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

There are presently around $55 million, or 34.00% of RMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,897,318, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,856,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.82 million in RMO stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.43 million in RMO stock with ownership of nearly -1.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Romeo Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Romeo Power Inc. [NYSE:RMO] by around 6,135,996 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,430,304 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 34,482,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,049,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,617,038 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,185 shares during the same period.