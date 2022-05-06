Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $76

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] slipped around -0.38 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $68.89 at the close of the session, down -0.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock is now 3.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PEG Stock saw the intraday high of $69.76 and lowest of $68.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.61, which means current price is +12.86% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 3493814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has PEG stock performed recently?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.07, while it was recorded at 69.03 for the last single week of trading, and 65.09 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +10.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

There are presently around $24,929 million, or 72.70% of PEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,236,433, which is approximately -1.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,495,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in PEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.97 billion in PEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG] by around 15,331,834 shares. Additionally, 387 investors decreased positions by around 18,940,264 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 325,606,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,878,647 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEG stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,409,353 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,252,765 shares during the same period.