News Corporation [NWSA] Revenue clocked in at $10.05 billion, down -11.56% YTD: What’s Next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] loss -5.37% or -1.12 points to close at $19.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3160998 shares.

It opened the trading session at $20.75, the shares rose to $20.80 and dropped to $19.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWSA points out that the company has recorded -15.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, NWSA reached to a volume of 3160998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $32.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -10.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.43, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.51 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

News Corporation [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 21.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $7,832 million, or 98.10% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,022,207, which is approximately 0.97% of the company’s market cap and around 0.87% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,380,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $642.15 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 3.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

204 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 29,374,271 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 34,037,285 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 312,246,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,658,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,084,668 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,700,152 shares during the same period.