Needham slashes price target on Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] – find out why.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $20.29 price per share at the time.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. represents 264.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.60 billion with the latest information. WOOF stock price has been found in the range of $19.725 to $20.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 4245468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $25.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 55.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for WOOF stock

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, WOOF shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.80, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]

There are presently around $2,887 million, or 64.30% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,948,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.54 million in WOOF stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $138.28 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly -1.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 16,252,711 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 21,842,732 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 103,627,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,722,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,175,331 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,968,005 shares during the same period.