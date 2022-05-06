MP Materials Corp. [MP] Is Currently -2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] loss -2.07% or -0.84 points to close at $39.75 with a heavy trading volume of 3654956 shares. The company report on May 5, 2022 that MP Materials Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Record Quarterly Revenue, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Strong Year-over-Year Growth in REO Sales and Production Volumes of 20% and 10%, Respectively.

It opened the trading session at $40.99, the shares rose to $41.01 and dropped to $38.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MP points out that the company has recorded 13.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, MP reached to a volume of 3654956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $46.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 3.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32.

Trading performance analysis for MP stock

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -27.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.48, while it was recorded at 39.32 for the last single week of trading, and 40.43 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +68.97. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at MP Materials Corp. [MP]

There are presently around $4,871 million, or 65.60% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,927,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,302,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $783.48 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $325.85 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 6,630,081 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 8,181,592 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 105,204,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,016,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,714,401 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,993,146 shares during the same period.