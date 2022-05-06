Market cap of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] reaches 1.44B – now what?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ: PLYA] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.86 during the day while it closed the day at $8.70. The company report on April 12, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Playa Management USA, LLC/.

In the news release, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call, issued 08-Apr-2022 by Playa Management USA, LLC over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in the third paragraph, the conference ID number should read “9473012” rather than “10165486” as originally issued inadvertently. The replay details in the fourth paragraph were correct originally and have not changed. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 05, 2022, with a conference call planned for Friday, May 06, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock has also loss -6.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLYA stock has inclined by 12.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.68% and gained 9.02% year-on date.

The market cap for PLYA stock reached $1.44 billion, with 164.28 million shares outstanding and 131.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, PLYA reached a trading volume of 4525849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLYA shares is $11.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $5.25, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PLYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLYA in the course of the last twelve months was 117.38.

PLYA stock trade performance evaluation

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, PLYA shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.81 for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.94 for the last 200 days.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,153 million, or 79.30% of PLYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLYA stocks are: DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 15,142,519, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 11,526,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.55 million in PLYA stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88.1 million in PLYA stock with ownership of nearly -2.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [NASDAQ:PLYA] by around 21,856,096 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 15,209,976 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 93,824,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,890,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLYA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,315,441 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 11,730,816 shares during the same period.