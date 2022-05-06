Market cap of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] reaches 1.62B – now what?

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KIND] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.63 during the day while it closed the day at $4.16. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Nextdoor Launches New Neighbor Features to Increase Transparency and Encourage Constructive Conversations.

For the first time, the neighborhood network is introducing predictive technology to cultivate a kinder world online and offline.

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) announced a suite of new product features, which encourages neighborly interactions and promotes neighborhood vitality. The updates build on Nextdoor’s previous efforts to foster a welcoming platform, helping fulfill the company’s purpose to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KIND stock has declined by -16.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.46% and lost -47.28% year-on date.

The market cap for KIND stock reached $1.62 billion, with 146.34 million shares outstanding and 75.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, KIND reached a trading volume of 3570029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIND shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIND stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KIND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

KIND stock trade performance evaluation

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.77. With this latest performance, KIND shares dropped by -35.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.52, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.33 and a Gross Margin at +82.84. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.70 and a Current Ratio set at 22.70.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [KIND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $365 million, or 91.99% of KIND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIND stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,874,248, which is approximately 118.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,957,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.7 million in KIND stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $31.52 million in KIND stock with ownership of nearly 19.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KIND] by around 54,213,124 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 15,497,987 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,015,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,727,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIND stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,902,493 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 13,390,077 shares during the same period.