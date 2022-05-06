Market cap of Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ] reaches 163.47M – now what?

Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ: DOGZ] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.38 during the day while it closed the day at $4.73.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation stock has also gained 4.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOGZ stock has inclined by 25.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.43% and lost -43.76% year-on date.

The market cap for DOGZ stock reached $163.47 million, with 29.09 million shares outstanding and 22.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, DOGZ reached a trading volume of 3539643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dogness (International) Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOGZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOGZ in the course of the last twelve months was 54.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

DOGZ stock trade performance evaluation

Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, DOGZ shares dropped by -20.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.95 for the last 200 days.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.64. Dogness (International) Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.22.

Return on Total Capital for DOGZ is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.53. Additionally, DOGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dogness (International) Corporation [DOGZ] managed to generate an average of $4,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Dogness (International) Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Dogness [International] Corporation [DOGZ]: Insider Ownership positions

6 institutional holders increased their position in Dogness (International) Corporation [NASDAQ:DOGZ] by around 378,518 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 805,312 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 450,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 733,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOGZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,201 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 94,862 shares during the same period.