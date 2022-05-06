Market cap of DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] reaches 3.95B – now what?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] slipped around -0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.55 at the close of the session, down -7.09%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that DigitalBridge Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Regular quarterly common dividend expected to begin in third quarter 2022.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) and subsidiaries (collectively, “DigitalBridge,” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock is now -21.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBRG Stock saw the intraday high of $7.00 and lowest of $6.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.69, which means current price is +1.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 3383121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $10.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.90.

How has DBRG stock performed recently?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.01. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.06, while it was recorded at 6.89 for the last single week of trading, and 7.17 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.38. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

Insider trade positions for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $3,185 million, or 80.70% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,316,239, which is approximately 3.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,072,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.86 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $201.42 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 18.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 58,946,846 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 35,400,283 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 357,432,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 451,779,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,788,961 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 9,616,247 shares during the same period.