Market cap of Campbell Soup Company [CPB] reaches 14.99B – now what?

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] traded at a high on 05/05/22, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.62. The company report on May 4, 2022 that SPAGHETTIOS® COLLABORATES WITH KIDSUPER TO DESIGN AND DROP THE ULTIMATE ’90S-INSPIRED LIMITED-EDITION LUNCHBOX.

The collector’s item will be available for purchase via NTWRK to celebrate ‘kidhood’ and the adult consumers who grew up with the round spaghetti .

SpaghettiOs® announces the ultimate 90s memory unlock through a partnership with artist KidSuper to design a limited-edition, collector-worthy lunchbox. On May 10 at 5 p.m. EST, brand fans can open the mobile app, NTWRK, for a chance to purchase one of only 120 custom-designed lunchboxes and matching lunch containers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3217953 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbell Soup Company stands at 2.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.00%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $14.99 billion, with 302.00 million shares outstanding and 194.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 3217953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $44.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $47 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $43, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 32.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.73. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.01, while it was recorded at 47.57 for the last single week of trading, and 43.30 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 0.84%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $7,579 million, or 53.70% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,871,919, which is approximately -2.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,050,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $866.45 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $500.75 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly 1.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

272 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 16,112,950 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 11,750,053 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 130,031,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,894,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,799,915 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,425,997 shares during the same period.