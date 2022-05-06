Market cap of Amgen Inc. [AMGN] reaches 127.74B – now what?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] loss -0.74% on the last trading session, reaching $234.35 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that AMGEN RELEASES ANNUAL ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today released its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report, providing a comprehensive overview of the many ways the Company is doing its part to build a better, healthier world.

Amgen Inc. represents 563.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $127.74 billion with the latest information. AMGN stock price has been found in the range of $232.24 to $238.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 3355475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $248.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $272 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $238, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AMGN stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 266 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 140.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AMGN stock

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, AMGN shares dropped by -4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 239.50, while it was recorded at 233.35 for the last single week of trading, and 224.81 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.22 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 73.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.50.

Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 7.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $100,396 million, or 81.10% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,046,345, which is approximately 2.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,661,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.02 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.12 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 1.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amgen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,124 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 21,872,285 shares. Additionally, 969 investors decreased positions by around 22,578,359 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 380,777,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,228,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,308 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,573,455 shares during the same period.