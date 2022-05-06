Market cap of Albemarle Corporation [ALB] reaches 28.03B – now what?

Albemarle Corporation [NYSE: ALB] jumped around 21.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $236.50 at the close of the session, up 9.76%.

Albemarle Corporation stock is now 1.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALB Stock saw the intraday high of $243.18 and lowest of $221.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 291.48, which means current price is +39.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, ALB reached a trading volume of 3736141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albemarle Corporation [ALB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALB shares is $250.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Albemarle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $250 to $280. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Albemarle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $199 to $205, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ALB stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALB shares from 246 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albemarle Corporation is set at 11.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

How has ALB stock performed recently?

Albemarle Corporation [ALB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.12. With this latest performance, ALB shares gained by 8.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.89, while it was recorded at 206.67 for the last single week of trading, and 225.48 for the last 200 days.

Albemarle Corporation [ALB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albemarle Corporation [ALB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.01 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Albemarle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Albemarle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albemarle Corporation go to 29.83%.

Insider trade positions for Albemarle Corporation [ALB]

There are presently around $20,517 million, or 83.30% of ALB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,585,134, which is approximately 0.295% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,121,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in ALB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in ALB stock with ownership of nearly -2.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albemarle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in Albemarle Corporation [NYSE:ALB] by around 6,271,326 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 5,709,893 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 83,240,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,221,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALB stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,324,993 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 867,812 shares during the same period.