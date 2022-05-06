Market Analysts see Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] traded at a high on 05/04/22, posting a 3.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.09. The company report on April 26, 2022 that INOVIO to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) announced today that first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after the market close on May 10, 2022. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4595551 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.65%.

The market cap for INO stock reached $710.36 million, with 212.95 million shares outstanding and 207.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 4595551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $9.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 394.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.55. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $258 million, or 44.40% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,244,914, which is approximately -0.679% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,300,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.9 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.12 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,009,658 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 2,879,410 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 72,202,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,091,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,719 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,177,084 shares during the same period.