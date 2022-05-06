Market Analysts see Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gaining to $231. Time to buy?

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] price plunged by -2.99 percent to reach at -$6.66.

A sum of 2986763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.63M shares. Caterpillar Inc. shares reached a high of $223.15 and dropped to a low of $213.77 until finishing in the latest session at $215.93.

The one-year CAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.18. The average equity rating for CAT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $235.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $215 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $250, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, CAT shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.49 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 214.41, while it was recorded at 214.95 for the last single week of trading, and 207.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caterpillar Inc. Fundamentals:

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 22.51%.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $80,921 million, or 69.30% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,559,902, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,833,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.09 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.13 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,139 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 15,581,405 shares. Additionally, 789 investors decreased positions by around 21,276,366 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 326,684,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,541,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,440,567 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 999,113 shares during the same period.