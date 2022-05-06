Market Analysts see CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 27.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.40%. The company report on May 3, 2022 that CarParts.com Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Results.

Record Quarterly Sales of $166.1 million, up 15%.

Over the last 12 months, PRTS stock dropped by -45.94%. The one-year CarParts.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.12. The average equity rating for PRTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $490.97 million, with 52.81 million shares outstanding and 40.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 961.76K shares, PRTS stock reached a trading volume of 5544620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTS shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for CarParts.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for CarParts.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarParts.com Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

PRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.40. With this latest performance, PRTS shares gained by 24.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CarParts.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.56 and a Gross Margin at +32.15. CarParts.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.90.

CarParts.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PRTS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarParts.com Inc. go to 15.00%.

CarParts.com Inc. [PRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $300 million, or 85.50% of PRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTS stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,751,916, which is approximately 50.177% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,188,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.68 million in PRTS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $17.34 million in PRTS stock with ownership of nearly 195.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarParts.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in CarParts.com Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTS] by around 10,111,396 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 10,344,182 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 23,602,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,058,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,324 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,427,214 shares during the same period.