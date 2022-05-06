Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] is 33.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIXT] price surged by 11.97 percent to reach at $0.17.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

A sum of 5873008 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.58M shares. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.73 and dropped to a low of $1.40 until finishing in the latest session at $1.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

LIXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.75. With this latest performance, LIXT shares gained by 35.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3032, while it was recorded at 1.3820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7862 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.37.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [LIXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of LIXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LIXT stocks are: ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. with ownership of 779,084, which is approximately -3.345% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP, holding 166,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in LIXT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.11 million in LIXT stock with ownership of nearly -0.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIXT] by around 24,938 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 27,713 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,156,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,209,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIXT stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,165 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.