Lennar Corporation [LEN] Revenue clocked in at $28.01 billion, down -32.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -5.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $78.80. The company report on April 20, 2022 that LMC Announces Opening of The Remy.

Mid-rise luxury community in the heart of Plantation .

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the opening of The Remy, a luxury apartment community in Plantation, located just west of Ft. Lauderdale. Leasing has started and residents are already enjoying what The Remy has to offer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3435865 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lennar Corporation stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.25%.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $23.49 billion, with 293.93 million shares outstanding and 267.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 3435865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $114.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $125 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27.

How has LEN stock performed recently?

Lennar Corporation [LEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.70 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.70, while it was recorded at 79.16 for the last single week of trading, and 97.82 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lennar Corporation [LEN]

There are presently around $20,215 million, or 95.50% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,650,363, which is approximately -1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,712,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.31 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -18.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

432 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 13,585,996 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 23,247,064 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 205,466,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,299,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,571,367 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,370,428 shares during the same period.