Kellogg Company [K] moved up 3.51: Why It’s Important

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] gained 3.51% on the last trading session, reaching $70.23 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Kellogg Company Reports 2022 First Quarter Results.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2022 first quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

A Current Report on Form 8-K was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Kellogg Company represents 342.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.26 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $69.00 to $71.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, K reached a trading volume of 5723224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $74 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on K stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 64 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 67.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, K shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.20, while it was recorded at 68.18 for the last single week of trading, and 64.07 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $19,572 million, or 86.80% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,193,368, which is approximately -0.748% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,706,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.75 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 14,140,252 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 15,212,398 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 259,105,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,458,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,271,444 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,136,989 shares during the same period.