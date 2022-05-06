JP Morgan slashes price target on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] – find out why.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] slipped around -0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.12 at the close of the session, down -4.08%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 22.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESPR Stock saw the intraday high of $7.045 and lowest of $6.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.77, which means current price is +86.59% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 5827514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $10.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $11, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on ESPR stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESPR shares from 17 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.07. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.60 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.07, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.02 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.04.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $342 million, or 87.30% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,386,263, which is approximately 95.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 5,641,668 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.99 million in ESPR stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $31.9 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 29,976,490 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,616,382 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 21,008,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,601,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,542,252 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,856,588 shares during the same period.