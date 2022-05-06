Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] is -19.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] closed the trading session at $109.86 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.00, while the highest price level was $114.80. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Intercontinental Exchange Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Black Knight.

Adding Black Knight’s integrated solutions significantly strengthens ICE’s mortgage technology ecosystem; extends track record of digitizing vital networks.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a software, data and analytics company that serves the housing finance continuum, including real estate data, mortgage lending and servicing, as well as the secondary markets. The cash and stock transaction values Black Knight at $85 per share, or a market value of $13.1 billion, and builds on ICE’s position as a provider of end-to-end electronic workflow solutions for the rapidly evolving U.S. residential mortgage industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.68 percent and weekly performance of -5.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 8334507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $152.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.86. With this latest performance, ICE shares dropped by -15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.19, while it was recorded at 114.58 for the last single week of trading, and 126.79 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56,129 million, or 90.40% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,929,022, which is approximately 13.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,498,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.95 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 703 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 28,541,743 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 33,857,664 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 427,896,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,295,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,799,613 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,715,698 shares during the same period.