Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] moved down -3.11: Why It’s Important

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] loss -3.11% or -1.46 points to close at $45.53 with a heavy trading volume of 3485139 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Ingersoll Rand Reports First-Quarter 2022 Results.

Strong Double-Digit Orders and Revenue Growth; Raising 2022 Guidance.

It opened the trading session at $46.80, the shares rose to $48.80 and dropped to $44.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IR points out that the company has recorded -18.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, IR reached to a volume of 3485139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $59.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $58 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for IR stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.76 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.07, while it was recorded at 45.25 for the last single week of trading, and 53.32 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +32.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 18.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $18,592 million, or 98.97% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 57,765,282, which is approximately -2.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,230,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in IR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.37 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 5.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 23,673,051 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 22,428,960 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 349,560,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,662,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,358,363 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 5,508,300 shares during the same period.