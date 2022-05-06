Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] fell -15.38% so far this year. What now?

Freshpet Inc. [NASDAQ: FRPT] closed the trading session at $80.62 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.135, while the highest price level was $81.30. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Freshpet Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) today announced the pricing of its follow-on offering of 4,320,988 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. Freshpet has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 648,148 additional shares of its common stock.

The offering is expected to close on May 6, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.38 percent and weekly performance of -19.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -47.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 500.95K shares, FRPT reached to a volume of 4865623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRPT shares is $129.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Freshpet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $111 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Freshpet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on FRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshpet Inc. is set at 6.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86.

FRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.38. With this latest performance, FRPT shares dropped by -25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.56 for Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.20, while it was recorded at 89.70 for the last single week of trading, and 116.18 for the last 200 days.

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +35.25. Freshpet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.87.

Freshpet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,676 million, or 99.17% of FRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,808,057, which is approximately 0.163% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,573,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.29 million in FRPT stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $274.33 million in FRPT stock with ownership of nearly 49.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshpet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Freshpet Inc. [NASDAQ:FRPT] by around 7,464,192 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 4,719,571 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 32,153,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,336,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRPT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,087,941 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,524 shares during the same period.