For Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] slipped around -1.89 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $25.74 at the close of the session, down -6.84%.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 13.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $27.23 and lowest of $25.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.80, which means current price is +38.02% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 3774892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $26 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.19, while it was recorded at 26.51 for the last single week of trading, and 26.84 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 40.19%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $2,532 million, or 58.60% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,921,317, which is approximately 24.913% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,512,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.1 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $279.51 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,439,219 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 19,004,926 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 55,177,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,621,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,037,611 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,043,399 shares during the same period.