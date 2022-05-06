For MaxLinear Inc. [MXL], Analyst sees a rise to $66. What next?

MaxLinear Inc. [NASDAQ: MXL] loss -16.66% on the last trading session, reaching $44.68 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that MaxLinear to Acquire Silicon Motion.

Creates transformative scale and a highly profitable $2+ billion revenue semiconductor company.

Addition of Silicon Motion’s NAND flash controller technology and customer relationships complements MaxLinear’s leadership in Broadband, Connectivity, and Infrastructure markets.

MaxLinear Inc. represents 77.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.62 billion with the latest information. MXL stock price has been found in the range of $41.56 to $46.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 600.86K shares, MXL reached a trading volume of 5478823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXL shares is $70.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for MaxLinear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $55 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for MaxLinear Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $68, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on MXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MaxLinear Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MXL stock

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, MXL shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.54, while it was recorded at 49.54 for the last single week of trading, and 57.67 for the last 200 days.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.56 and a Gross Margin at +52.91. MaxLinear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.03.

MaxLinear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MaxLinear Inc. go to 30.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]

There are presently around $3,450 million, or 85.50% of MXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,893,002, which is approximately 2.84% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,807,731 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.57 million in MXL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $217.78 million in MXL stock with ownership of nearly -7.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in MaxLinear Inc. [NASDAQ:MXL] by around 5,285,651 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 5,703,891 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 53,357,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,347,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXL stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,767,755 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 574,498 shares during the same period.