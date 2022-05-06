For Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC], Analyst sees a rise to $9.50. What next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.79 during the day while it closed the day at $3.68. The company report on May 2, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 2, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide hard copies of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ksc-ir@kingsoft.com.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock has also loss -1.08% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KC stock has declined by -50.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.51% and lost -76.63% year-on date.

The market cap for KC stock reached $919.30 million, with 242.06 million shares outstanding and 111.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 3152470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -42.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 3.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.33 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.88. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $283 million, or 34.20% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 13,734,062, which is approximately 78.31% of the company’s market cap and around 53.37% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 10,931,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.84 million in KC stocks shares; and IDG-ACCEL CHINA CAPITAL GP II ASSOCIATES LTD., currently with $19.87 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 13,375,781 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 11,974,096 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 45,199,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,549,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,950,635 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,295,548 shares during the same period.