Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] is -14.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Evoke Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOK] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.47 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Evoke Pharma to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call on Tuesday May 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (800) 891-3840 for domestic callers and (785) 424-1249 for international callers. Please reference participant code EVOKQ122 when prompted.

Evoke Pharma Inc. represents 32.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.90 million with the latest information. EVOK stock price has been found in the range of $0.4315 to $0.518.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, EVOK reached a trading volume of 3303814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOK shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Evoke Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Evoke Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on EVOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evoke Pharma Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for EVOK stock

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, EVOK shares gained by 13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.88 for Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5013, while it was recorded at 0.4641 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8259 for the last 200 days.

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -503.79 and a Gross Margin at +79.72. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -527.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5,015.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.35.

Evoke Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evoke Pharma Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evoke Pharma Inc. [EVOK]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.40% of EVOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,124,644, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.03% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 210,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in EVOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81000.0 in EVOK stock with ownership of nearly 2.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evoke Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Evoke Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOK] by around 113,725 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,271,143 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 335,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,049,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,515 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,058 shares during the same period.