Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] moved up 5.15: Why It’s Important

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] jumped around 2.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $43.73 at the close of the session, up 5.15%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Envista Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the first quarter 2022.

As previously disclosed, on December 31, 2021, we completed the sale of the KaVo Treatment Unit and Instrument business. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Envista Holdings Corporation stock is now -2.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVST Stock saw the intraday high of $45.50 and lowest of $42.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.03, which means current price is +13.14% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 4838325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $54.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVST shares from 31 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 23.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.58. With this latest performance, NVST shares dropped by -6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.15, while it was recorded at 41.03 for the last single week of trading, and 43.28 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 40.45%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

There are presently around $7,451 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,741,110, which is approximately 0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,764,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.24 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $621.89 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 14,227,191 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 10,901,535 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 154,034,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,163,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,792,084 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,890,255 shares during the same period.