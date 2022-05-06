Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Revenue clocked in at $165.30 million, down -12.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] price plunged by -7.30 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on April 26, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Reports Positive Drill Results for the Parral Project.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to report positive drill results from its ongoing exploration program at its Parral project in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Since early December, the Company has drilled over 4,300 metres in 21 holes targeting several areas along the Veta Colorada structure.

A sum of 4119414 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.07M shares. Endeavour Silver Corp. shares reached a high of $4.0278 and dropped to a low of $3.62 until finishing in the latest session at $3.68.

The one-year EXK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

EXK Stock Performance Analysis:

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.40. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.21 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endeavour Silver Corp. Fundamentals:

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $169 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,800,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.06 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $18.09 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,028,473 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,233,570 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 34,333,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,595,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,747,130 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 852,191 shares during the same period.