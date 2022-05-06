Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Revenue clocked in at $29.32 billion, up 5.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] loss -0.86% on the last trading session, reaching $292.37 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will attend the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference, May 10-11, 2022. Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly’s chief scientific and medical officer, and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 10 at 7:40 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lilly’s Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

Eli Lilly and Company represents 956.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $283.34 billion with the latest information. LLY stock price has been found in the range of $288.30 to $294.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3118687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $291, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on LLY stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 250 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 7.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 115.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for LLY stock

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.21, while it was recorded at 291.41 for the last single week of trading, and 258.89 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 12.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $232,604 million, or 84.10% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 106,154,186, which is approximately -1.219% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,261,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.43 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.77 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 6.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,119 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 24,976,604 shares. Additionally, 857 investors decreased positions by around 28,766,487 shares, while 413 investors held positions by with 735,012,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 788,755,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,037 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,208,143 shares during the same period.