E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell -23.98% so far this year. What now?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] closed the trading session at $8.56 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.405, while the highest price level was $8.99.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.98 percent and weekly performance of 9.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, ETWO reached to a volume of 3987793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,822 million, or 98.60% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 38,688,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 31,383,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $287.16 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $267.62 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 38,197,171 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 33,510,941 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 236,727,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,435,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,089,233 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,577,592 shares during the same period.