DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Revenue clocked in at $16.65 billion, down -18.12% YTD: What’s Next?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] slipped around -2.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $66.14 at the close of the session, down -3.84%. The company report on May 5, 2022 that DuPont Sustainability Report: Letter From Our Executive Chairman and CEO, Edward D. Breen.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– DuPont.

The events of the past two years have underscored both the resilience and fragility of our global economic, environmental, and social systems. We’ve faced a worldwide pandemic, supply chain dislocations, natural disasters and more. The need for industrial transformation and collaboration has never been more urgent. Embracing change is not sufficient; we need bold actions if we are to live and work sustainability. While there is no silver bullet, responsible technology can help solve and accelerate the changes that are required. We’re seeing that across sectors: advances in connectivity have improved healthcare access with telemedicine and enabled hybrid and remote working; new water solutions are helping cities and municipalities implement reuse strategies to address water scarcity; and progress in battery technologies are paving the way for the adoption of electric vehicles today and in the years to come.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock is now -18.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DD Stock saw the intraday high of $68.14 and lowest of $65.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.28, which means current price is +2.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, DD reached a trading volume of 3271638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $92.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $95 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $98 to $96, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DD shares from 93 to 94.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 24.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DD stock performed recently?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, DD shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.02 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.00, while it was recorded at 66.63 for the last single week of trading, and 74.83 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

Insider trade positions for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $25,685 million, or 75.40% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,557,331, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,179,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in DD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -1.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

593 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 30,967,197 shares. Additionally, 609 investors decreased positions by around 28,495,276 shares, while 232 investors held positions by with 313,970,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,433,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,668,693 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,699,112 shares during the same period.