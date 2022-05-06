DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] fell -55.61% so far this year. What now?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DOCN] loss -18.14% on the last trading session, reaching $35.66 price per share at the time.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. represents 108.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.22 billion with the latest information. DOCN stock price has been found in the range of $34.25 to $38.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, DOCN reached a trading volume of 8404845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCN shares is $74.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $60, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on DOCN stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCN shares from 57 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is set at 4.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCN in the course of the last twelve months was 33.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 30.40.

Trading performance analysis for DOCN stock

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.95. With this latest performance, DOCN shares dropped by -37.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.23, while it was recorded at 40.44 for the last single week of trading, and 69.89 for the last 200 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.24 and a Gross Margin at +60.19. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.40 and a Current Ratio set at 30.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [DOCN]

There are presently around $2,942 million, or 56.30% of DOCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCN stocks are: IA VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,404,482, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP, holding 7,404,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.54 million in DOCN stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., currently with $234.31 million in DOCN stock with ownership of nearly -33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DOCN] by around 27,300,662 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 11,718,079 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 28,521,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,539,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCN stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,956,655 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,592,531 shares during the same period.