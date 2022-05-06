Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Revenue clocked in at $101.20 billion, down -13.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.96. The company report on May 3, 2022 that Dell Technologies Storage Software Innovations Power New Levels of Automation, Security and Multi-Cloud Flexibility.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD –.

A sum of 4112797 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $49.04 and dropped to a low of $47.23 until finishing in the latest session at $48.81.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.99. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $61.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.24, while it was recorded at 47.86 for the last single week of trading, and 53.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.45. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 781.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58.

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.43%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,977 million, or 86.60% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $975.22 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $822.86 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 43,564,851 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 54,873,575 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 130,971,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,409,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,220,236 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 21,870,047 shares during the same period.