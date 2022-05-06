CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] is 49.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE: CNX] closed the trading session at $20.51 on 05/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.66, while the highest price level was $21.70. The company report on April 28, 2022 that CNX Reports First Quarter Results.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX” or “the company”) today released financial and operational results for the first quarter 2022 by posting those results on its website as detailed below.

First quarter earnings results and supplemental information regarding quarterly E&P data such as production volumes and hedging information, financial statements, and non-GAAP reconciliations can be accessed by clicking here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.16 percent and weekly performance of -3.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CNX reached to a volume of 3270514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNX shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CNX Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for CNX Resources Corporation stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CNX shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNX Resources Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CNX stock trade performance evaluation

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, CNX shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.81, while it was recorded at 20.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.61 and a Gross Margin at +55.80. CNX Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18.

CNX Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CNX Resources Corporation [CNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNX Resources Corporation go to 35.70%.

CNX Resources Corporation [CNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,060 million, or 97.70% of CNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNX stocks are: SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ with ownership of 27,462,211, which is approximately -2.494% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,238,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $540.61 million in CNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.02 million in CNX stock with ownership of nearly -3.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNX Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in CNX Resources Corporation [NYSE:CNX] by around 8,425,339 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 12,670,963 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 168,443,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,539,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,915,808 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,926,368 shares during the same period.