Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] moved down -2.39: Why It’s Important

Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX: LNG] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -2.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $142.80. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and ARC Resources Sign Long-Term Integrated Production Marketing Transaction.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC (“Corpus Christi Stage III”), has entered into a long-term Integrated Production Marketing (“IPM”) gas supply agreement with ARC Resources U.S. Corp (“ARC U.S.”), a subsidiary of ARC Resources, Ltd. (TSX: ARX), a leading natural gas producer in Canada.

Under the IPM agreement, ARC U.S. has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to Corpus Christi Stage III for a term of 15 years, commencing with commercial operations of Train 7 of the Corpus Christi Stage III Project. The LNG associated with this gas supply, approximately 0.85 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”), will be marketed by Cheniere. Cheniere will pay ARC U.S. an LNG-linked price for its gas, based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM), after deductions for fixed LNG shipping costs and a fixed liquefaction fee. ARC Resources, Ltd. will act as guarantor of the IPM agreement on behalf of ARC U.S. The IPM agreement is subject to Corpus Christi Stage III making a positive final investment decision to construct the Corpus Christi Stage III Project.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3237362 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at 5.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.10%.

The market cap for LNG stock reached $37.83 billion, with 253.70 million shares outstanding and 252.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, LNG reached a trading volume of 3237362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNG shares is $150.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Inc. is set at 6.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNG in the course of the last twelve months was 25.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LNG stock performed recently?

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, LNG shares gained by 1.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.81, while it was recorded at 140.28 for the last single week of trading, and 109.81 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cheniere Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Inc. go to 24.02%.

Insider trade positions for Cheniere Energy Inc. [LNG]

There are presently around $32,352 million, or 91.80% of LNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,107,371, which is approximately -3.805% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,414,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in LNG stocks shares; and ICAHN CARL C, currently with $2.37 billion in LNG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Inc. [AMEX:LNG] by around 18,490,306 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 19,311,476 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 183,330,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,132,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNG stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,110,510 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,570 shares during the same period.