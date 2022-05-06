Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Stock trading around $56.47 per share: What’s Next?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] slipped around -4.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.47 at the close of the session, down -7.79%. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Ceridian Reports First Quarter 2022 Results.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Dayforce recurring revenue, excluding float revenue, up 31% year-over-year in the first quarter.

Revenue of $293.3 million, up 25% year-over-year in the first quarter, which exceeded guidance .

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is now -45.94% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDAY Stock saw the intraday high of $59.85 and lowest of $54.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 130.37, which means current price is +3.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 5186301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CDAY stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDAY shares from 105 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 237.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CDAY stock performed recently?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.07, while it was recorded at 57.67 for the last single week of trading, and 93.74 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

There are presently around $9,699 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,413,019, which is approximately 2.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 18,543,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $922.24 million in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 1.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 11,307,969 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 8,883,014 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 138,184,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,375,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 833,818 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,120,230 shares during the same period.