Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] moved up 4.32: Why It’s Important

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] closed the trading session at $175.45 on 05/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $150.975, while the highest price level was $176.62.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.58 percent and weekly performance of 1.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, BILL reached to a volume of 4351755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $305.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $370 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $225 to $250, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on BILL stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BILL shares from 300 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 16.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.16.

BILL stock trade performance evaluation

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, BILL shares dropped by -27.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.50 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.64, while it was recorded at 174.56 for the last single week of trading, and 239.15 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,827 million, or 98.69% of BILL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,310,501, which is approximately -13.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,572,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in BILL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.11 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -1.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 13,087,615 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 9,620,923 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 77,345,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,053,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,841,727 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,874,586 shares during the same period.