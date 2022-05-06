Berenberg lifts Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] loss -7.34% or -1.2 points to close at $15.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3610582 shares. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Three Additional Princess Cruises Ships Return to Service.

Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess Welcome Guests Onboard to Experience Cruise Vacations to Alaska and the Panama Canal.

Three additional Princess Cruises ships are returning to service welcoming guests back onboard – Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess. This milestone marks a total of 12 ships, 80 percent of the fleet, that will have resumed cruising since July 2021, for the world’s leading international cruise line.

It opened the trading session at $15.92, the shares rose to $16.16 and dropped to $14.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CUK points out that the company has recorded -29.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, CUK reached to a volume of 3610582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47.

Trading performance analysis for CUK stock

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -17.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.13, while it was recorded at 15.86 for the last single week of trading, and 19.45 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

There are presently around $415 million, or 15.40% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,140,504, which is approximately 12.105% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 1,507,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.65 million in CUK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $24.43 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 1450377.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 6,572,894 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,530,741 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 16,298,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,402,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,088,147 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,202 shares during the same period.