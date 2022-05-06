Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] Stock trading around $12.76 per share: What’s Next?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] loss -10.27% on the last trading session, reaching $12.76 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND® KICKSTARTS BACK-TO-COLLEGE SEASON ON “DECISION DAY”.

New Products and The Most Convenient Services Make Planning Easier Than Ever.

Klarna and Bed Bath & Beyond Team Up to Offer Shopping Spree Sweeps.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 88.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10 billion with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $12.525 to $13.945.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 4759354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $18, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.49. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -41.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.56 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 13.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.66 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $1,309 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $196.25 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $152.43 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 8,704,992 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 22,685,655 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 60,631,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,022,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,419,420 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 11,072,779 shares during the same period.