B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] – find out why.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] traded at a low on 05/05/22, posting a -1.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.25.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3337113 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stands at 9.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for ALLO stock reached $1.35 billion, with 139.21 million shares outstanding and 81.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, ALLO reached a trading volume of 3337113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $18, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ALLO stock. On October 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ALLO shares from 71 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has ALLO stock performed recently?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 9.04 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.80 and a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Earnings analysis for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]

There are presently around $987 million, or 61.40% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 18,716,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.5 million in ALLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $63.58 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 0.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 32,006,315 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 16,556,910 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 56,109,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,673,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,838,501 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,217,407 shares during the same period.