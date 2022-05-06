Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Revenue clocked in at $90.01 billion, up 32.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] price plunged by -1.91 percent to reach at -$1.74. The company report on May 5, 2022 that ADM Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano, CFO Vikram Luthar to Discuss Strategy, Growth Opportunities at 17th Annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference.

ADM (NYSE: ADM) Chairman and CEO Juan Luciano and Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar will participate in a fireside chat at the 17th annual BMO Capital Markets Farm to Market Conference on May 18 in New York City. The ADM leaders will update the company’s strategic progress; views of the current market environment; and ADM’s vision for its future, including growth opportunities and the company’s swift advancement of its financial and value creation goals.

The fireside chat will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time at www.adm.com/webcast. A replay will also be available for a limited time on www.adm.com/webcast.

A sum of 2932369 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.10M shares. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares reached a high of $91.71 and dropped to a low of $88.31 until finishing in the latest session at $89.41.

The one-year ADM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.37. The average equity rating for ADM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $93.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADM stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADM shares from 65 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ADM Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, ADM shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.50 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.56, while it was recorded at 89.84 for the last single week of trading, and 71.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.01 and a Gross Margin at +8.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ADM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to 7.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,899 million, or 79.80% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,271,969, which is approximately 2.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 46,796,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.27 billion in ADM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.68 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 575 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 17,602,518 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 24,534,526 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 395,596,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 437,733,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,569,489 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,229,067 shares during the same period.